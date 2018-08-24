WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-18

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:15 PM Saturday night reporting a one car rollover on Homestead Road near Ellingson Avenue. According to the report, the caller advised the driver was bleeding from the head. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. EMS advised to page Auto launch of medical helicopter. After about 20 minutes Ladysmith EMS advised to cancel the air helicopter. Ladysmith ambulance transported a patient to RCMH with unknown injuries. After an investigation, the vehicle was East bound on Highway 8, entered gravel and lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch, and rolled 1-2 times. According to a Rusk County deputy, two witnesses were traveling behind the subject. They all left work around the same time and observed the vehicle leave the roadway and roll. No other information was available.

At about 2:25 AM Sunday morning, Sawyer County requested assistance from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Sawyer County received a 911 call from the Rock Castle Bar in Weigor advising Eric Bessel took off in his White pickup truck and did some criminal damage to property along with cutting himself and another female subject. According to the report, Sawyer County dispatch advised the reporting party watched Bessel leave on Highway 48 heading East, possibly heading to his last known address in Rusk County. After a few minutes Sawyer County advised that have the suspect in custody.

The National Weather Service at about 7:30 Sunday morning, issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Rusk County. Heavy rains, pea size hail and some strong winds were reported. From the storm, Rusk County authorities received a report of a tree down blocking the West bound lane of traffic on County Highway D about 1 mile West of Flater’s Resort. The Highway Department was notified.

This (Monday) morning at 12:50 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising that her brother was intoxicated and acting weird at a location on Tyman Road, Weyerhaeuser.

According to the report, the caller didn’t think there were any weapons. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. The caller advised that her mom and the male subject were sitting in a car. After a few minutes the subject was contained and very combative. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. They were going to transport the subject to be medically cleared at RCMH but that was canceled as the subject made comments as to what he was going to do when out of the squad car.

Ladysmith Police responded to the Sallyport to assist Rusk County deputies with a combative Subject who was under arrest. Levi A. Hanson, 23, was uncooperative during the arrest but became cooperative once at the jail.