Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-24-18

Expect to need that rain gear at times today as this slow moving system gradually slides into the state. It won’t be raining all the time, but after one round early in the day, the chance for a few scattered showers will continue into the afternoon. Some thunderstorms are also expected, and a few could become strong to severe with higher chances in our southern counties through the late afternoon and evening. Any of these could produce heavy rainfall. Overall amounts from the morning on into the evening are expected to fall in the 0.50-1.00″ range, though locally higher amounts will come with any storms. It will be cooler with all of the clouds around. Highs will be in the lower 70’s and it will be a bit muggy. Shower and storm chances will continue into the start of the night but should be moving out, leaving us with clouds and areas of fog heading into early Saturday.

The early part of the weekend will dry out but the pattern will return to one that will bring warmer and more humid air back to Wisconsin. As this latest system departs, weak high pressure will be in the area on Saturday. Low clouds and fog may be persistent for at least the first half of the day but some sunshine is expected eventually and this will bump temperatures back up into the low 80’s. Dew points will continue to slowly rise, still in the 60’s but it will get even more muggy on Sunday as they are forecast to top 70. The next cold front will be approaching on Sunday and will return the chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Summer air will be out ahead of this with temperatures rising at least into the mid 80’s, and with the higher dew points, it’s going to feel quite sticky.

Thursday morning at 11 AM, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her home was broken into at a location on State Highway 27, Conrath. According to the report, it happened after 8:30 PM Wednesday night. After an investigation, the doors were locked and there was no forced entry. A flat screen TV was broke and half a pie was eaten. The case is under investigation.

This (Friday) morning at about 12:45, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid from the Sheldon EMS for standby at a structure fire located on County Highway H, Jump River. No other information was available.

The School District of Ladysmith wants to assure all parents that the one way streets surrounding the new elementary school have been painted and the new street signs indicating one way streets are in place. That painting took place on Wednesday, August 22. The delay in painting the street prior to the date was due to a mechanical breakdown by the subcontractor. A reminder that the Open House for the Elementary School students and their parents will take place this Monday, August 27th from 4 until 8 PM. A public Open House for the new elementary is planned for Wednesday, September 12th from 4;30 until 8 PM.

Officials in Dane County say this week’s flooding has caused more than $100 million in damage.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the initial damage assessment is $108 million.

Parisi says the United Way of Dane County took 859 damage reports totaling $69 million. Officials are putting the damage to public infrastructure at $38 million. Outlying municipalities, including Mazomanie, Black Earth and Cross Plains were hardest hit as torrential rains dumped more than 11 inches of rain on the county Monday night into Tuesday.

Emergency officials are bracing for more flooding on Madison’s isthmus this weekend with more rain in the forecast.

Gov. Scott Walker is launching a national campaign to attract military veterans and their families to Wisconsin.

The $1.9 million effort is part of a $6.8 million marketing drive aimed at attracting talent to Wisconsin. The push comes as Foxconn Technology Group is building a flat-screen manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant that could create as many as 13,000 jobs.

The veterans campaign calls for state officials and business representatives to visit summits for veterans transitioning to civilian life at more than a dozen military installations; social media posts; ads on websites and in publications targeting veterans; a new blog targeting veterans; and a new military occupation code search tool on the state Department of Workforce Development’s jobs website for veterans to help veterans match their skills to job openings.