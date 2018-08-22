Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-18

After over a week of above normal temperatures and plenty of humidity we finally are seeing some more typical August weather. Even a little cooler feeling of fall in the air these last couple of mornings. Yesterday we got down to 50° in Eau Claire with seasonable afternoon temperatures. Today will be quite similar helping to level out our average monthly temperature. As of today the month of August is still +1.3° from average and it looks like we will end up with an even higher variation by the end of the month with another round of heat and humidity expected for the weekend and on into early next week. The end of August marks the conclusion of meteorological summer, but as we know, it can stay warm well into September!

If you weren’t able to take advantage of the nice weather yesterday, you’ll have another chance today. High pressure will be sliding to our south and east, leading to increasing southwest flow. It will be another day with bright sunshine, breezes and comfortable weather as temperatures again rise to around 80 with a continuation of low humidity. Clouds will then be increasing heading into the night as a low pressure system and front develop in the Northern Plains. This will be in response to a fairly strong upper level trough exiting the Rockies and moving east. Showers and storms are expected to develop and arrive in parts of our area through the overnight. This system will then continue to slowly move east, impacting our area through Friday. Forecast models indicate showers and storms could be numerous and may produce locally heavy rain, so the potential is there for a good .50-1.00″ of rain with higher amounts in thunderstorms. It will be a cooler day as it stays cloudy with highs in the low 70’s.

Just after 3 PM Wednesday, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call in reference of a tree line on fire on Highway 27, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR responded to the scene. According to the report, when firemen arrived they advised they located a small brush fire at this location. They reportedly took care of the fire and were at the scene for a short time.

Allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker continue to hammer Democratic challenger Tony Evers over his handling of teacher discipline cases.

Evers is the state superintendent who won last week’s Democratic primary and will face Walker in November. Much of the Republican argument against Evers to date has focused on his handling of teacher misconduct cases.

A new television ad released Thursday by the Wisconsin Republican Party touches on three cases. One involves a female Beloit Turner High School teacher accused of sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to a male student.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the case is complex. The student declined to testify against the teacher and a Republican state lawmaker lobbied Evers’ staff to hurry up the investigation so the teacher could get a new job.