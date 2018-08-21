Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-22-18

Despite improving inventories over the last two months, housing supply remains tight in the state, which kept July home sales down and drove median prices up, according to the most recent analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Home sales slipped 3.1 percent in July relative to July 2017, and median prices rose 7.5 percent over the same period to $192,900. The year-to-date paint a similar picture. Home sales for the first seven months of 2018 were 3.2 percent lower that sales between January and July last year, and median prices were 7.5 percent higher. An increase in July home listings improved statewide inventory levels to 3.4 percent above the level from July 2017. Likewise, the total number of homes available for sale improved substantially. Total listings, which includes those that have been on the market for over a month, rose 21.2 percent to nearly 33,000 units in July. While available inventory has improved from four months in July 2017 to 4.9 months in July 2018, the statewide market remains a solid seller’s market as indicated by available supply well below the benchmark of six months that signals a market that is balanced.

For Rusk County, the median price for July was $150,000 compared to $125,500 in July last year which is up 19%. Sales in Rusk County in July was 23 compared to 18 in July of last year which is up 27%. Year to date in Rusk County, the median price is $118,500 compared to $109,000 in 2017. Year to date sales was 96 compared to 105 in 2017.

Water levels of the Sugar River and Lake Belle View are expected to rise on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is reporting the flood waters are approaching the Highway 92 bridge on the east side of Belleville and traffic is being detoured away from that area.

Highway 69 in Belleville is also closed due to high waters.

Emergency management in the area is keeping a close on the dam at Lake Belle View.

Residents were evacuated from their homes following flooding in Belleville and Black Earth on Tuesday evening, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

“I talked to a lot of the old timers, and they have never seen anything like this,” said a Belleville resident who came to check out the lake Tuesday night.

The lower part of Black Earth is underwater and people were evacuated from their homes. There is no specific emergency plan in place at the current time, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

Emergency responders are assisting residents with sandbagging across the area.

The Belleville Police Department could not be reached for immediate comment.

The number of people killed on U.S. roads fell slightly in the first half of 2018, but a top safety organization says it’s likely that there will be little change in the number of deaths from 2017 by the end of the year.

The National Safety Council on Wednesday estimated that 18,720 people were killed in traffic crashes from January through June, down about one-half percent from a year ago. Another 2.1 million people were seriously injured during the first half, 1 percent lower than last year.

The council says at the current pace the U.S. could see its third straight year with 40,000 traffic deaths. It says the slight drop in fatalities isn’t a sign of progress. It’s more of a slowdown from large increases in 2015 and 2016, the steepest two-year rise in over 50 years.

“We aren’t making progress, we’re treading water,” Ken Kolosh, manager of statistics for the council, said in a statement. “We cannot accept 18,000 deaths as the price of mobility.”

The council attributed the decline in deaths to a slowdown in what had been large annual increases in the number of miles driven nationwide.

An Eau Claire man accused of sexual assault and battery has been sentenced.

Stephen Roberts, 49, was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court on Tuesday to two years of prison and six years of extended supervision. Roberts was charged with a total of 14 counts, varying from second degree sexual assault to substantial battery.

Roberts was charged back in January and according to a criminal complaint, Roberts beat a victim, causing the victim to have a fractured skull, broken ribs and a brain bleed. Police also say the victim was sexually assaulted.