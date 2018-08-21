Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-18

Monday night at 8:45 PM, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver, Enrique C. Sanchez, 30, arrested for OMVWI (1ST) Offense. Also was cited for Operating without a valid license.

Madison (WKOW) – Hundreds of people are currently stranded in buildings throughout the Middleton area Tuesday morning, according to Police Chief Police Chief Chuck Foulke.

Some areas picked up more than 11 inches of rain.

Dane County officials have declared a state of emergency.

Police are focusing on getting people rescued from stranded cars at this point, Foulke said.

“If people are stranded but safe inside a building and their are no health or emergency issues, that’s a good place to be at this point,” Foulke said.

As of 7 a.m., there were about 100 people stuck in the Costco, 100 people stuck in the Fairfield Inn, others stuck at UW Health and other locations.

The Madison Fire Department says they are working to recover the body of a missing man swept away in floods.

Fire officials say three people were in the car. Bystanders were able to pull two out safely, but the third was ripped from the hands of a bystander.

The MFD Lake Rescue Team has been on the scene overnight searching the area. Dane County Emergency Management, Madison Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are now assisting with the search.

A conservative advocacy group funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is launching a $1.8 million ad buy for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin announced the TV, cable and digital ad buy on Tuesday. It’s the latest in a series of seven-figure ad buys in the race that pits the Republican Walker against the state schools chief, Democrat Tony Evers.

The AFP ad quotes positive comments from Evers for Walker’s most recent education budget, including calling it “pro-kid.”

Evers has said that he praised the additional spending for public schools because Walker was proposing much of what Evers put forward as state superintendent.

Walker has cast himself as an “education governor,” while Evers has said Walker is trying to hide his record cutting spending and attacking collective bargaining.

La Crosse (WXOW)- August is National Immunization Awareness Month. It is a month dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of vaccinations for people of all ages.

The start of a new school year is around the corner for local students. Seeing their friends means sharing stories about what happened over the summer, but being back together can also mean sharing germs.

“Out of all of the medical inventions and discoveries we’ve had throughout the history of medicine, immunizations are perhaps the most effective at disease prevention and control,” said Dr. Joe Behn of Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Behn says the goal of immunization is to get vaccinated before exposure to a disease.

“We immunize for various illnesses some which historically we have been very successful at almost eradicating the presence of,” he said. “So, a lot of people may not understand that there’s still a lot of impact from them.”