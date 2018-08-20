WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18

In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday afternoon at about 4:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that a car was in the swamp near a location on County Highway E, Bruce. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. After an investigation, no injury was reported, and a citation will be issued to the driver.

A Rusk County deputy just before 9 PM Friday, made a traffic stop of a vehicle on County Highway P near County Highway I. According to the report, the driver performed a field sobriety. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly after 5 PM Saturday, Rusk County deputies responded to the Northwoods Rock Rally on County Highway B and Townline road for a Disorderly complaint. After an investigation 1 female subject was detained. No other information was available.

At about 4:20 AM Sunday morning, Rusk County authorities received a report from a male subject who reportedly fell asleep and ran into the ditch hitting mail boxes on Old 14 Road, Ladysmith. The driver stated he was not injured. According to the report, the driver reportedly that he does have a history of Epilepsy. The Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene but there was no transport. After an investigation the driver was cleared at the scene.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office just before 5;30 PM Sunday, received a report from a female reporting a theft complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised that a couple of subjects broke into the house on Highway 27, Ladysmith, and stole a bunch of property and left in a Silver colored Dodge Durango South bound on Highway 27. The case is under investigation.

Just a few minutes later, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities that he just witnessed a large White colored pickup truck with the name Zebro on the side, steal the Tyman Road/Zebro Road sign near Weyerhaeuser. After further investigation, a Rusk County deputy, advised the same description of the truck pulling a camper with a male and female subjects. The camper possibly had a MN. Plate and the sign would be in the side compartment of the camper. The Stubbs town chairman was contacted and advised the sign was missing.

Early Saturday afternoon, a 19 year old female came to the Rusk County dispatch to report that she was in a fight with a 20 year old male, Gabriel Jonathan Whalen, and that Whalen had a warrant out of Burnett County. According to the report, a City Officer asked the female what happened. She had gotten into a verbal argument and then got pushed by Whalen. The female then pushed Whalen back and had ripped the shirt he was wearing. Whalen was then located behind Krist Oil and asked to give his side of the story. Whalen stated that the female subject and he had been arguing and then started to push and shove each other around the apartment on Miner Avenue East. Whalen was taken to jail on his warrant. This incident will be sent to the DA for referral on charges.