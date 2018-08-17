Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-17-18

As the upper low and cold front both move away, we will see a return to dry weather that will continue through the weekend. Sunshine will return today and it will be a sunny and warm afternoon. Dew points are expected to be a touch lower, but it will remain muggy as temperatures top out in the mid 80’s and dew points stay in the mid 60’s.

This weekend will be another good one for the pool or area lake as the summer feel will remain in full swing with a continuation of above average temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will stretch from Canada southward into the northern states while moving east. This will lead to a bright, sunny day on Saturday. Highs will again be in the mid to even upper 80’s. On Sunday the ridge will be moving to our east while a front drops southward from Canada and into the Northern Plains. A low pressure system is forecast to develop along the front and move our way by Monday. Latest indications continue to support a dry day for most of us on Sunday. Sunshine may mix with some clouds by later in the day while southerly winds return. This will lead to climbing dew points and a more humid day with highs again in the mid 80’s.

Thursday afternoon at about 5:30, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to an address on Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith. They responded for a possible Domestic incident. According to the police log, After an investigation, City Police will send a report to the DA’s Office for review.

A short time later, a City Officer was advised by Rusk County dispatch that Bambi Stanke-Lukens, 39 had an open Rusk County warrant. According to the report, the Officer located Lukens at a location on Sabin Avenue East and the warrant was confirmed. Lukens was arrested for the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

Thursday night at 11 PM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Miner Avenue East to speak to a male and female subjects in reference to some property damage. According to the report, the two complainants advised the City Officer that the damage happened on Sawdust Road in Bruce. A Rusk County deputy was contacted and assisted the two subjects in their complaint. No other information was available.

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker today announced the appointment of three new members to the Wisconsin Council on Tourism: A.J. Frels of Chaseburg, Michelle Martin of Springbrook, and Mary McPhetridge of Washburn. The Council on Tourism works with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to develop the state’s tourism industry which supports 195,255 jobs and has a $20.6 billion economic impact. The Council on Tourism is a 21-member board comprised of 14 citizen members who are appointed by the Governor of Wisconsin and serve 3-year terms.

“Tourism in Wisconsin is booming because we have family fun in every corner of the state and because of the great people who work hard to promote our state,” said Governor Walker. “It’s an honor to appoint A.J Frels of Chaseburg, Michelle Martin of Springbrook, and Mary McPhetridge of Washburn to the Council on Tourism. Each of these Wisconsinites bring a unique perspective from a different area of our state. I am sure they will serve Wisconsin well.”

Michelle Martin is currently the Executive Director of the Washburn County Tourism Association; a position she has held since 2009. She was the recipient of the Governor’s Rising Star Award in 2014. Martin graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management. Martin resides in rural Washburn County with her husband and 18-month old daughter where they enjoy life on a corner of her husband’s family farm.

One of the biggest questions in Wisconsin’s race for the U.S. Senate is what will GOP mega-donor Dick Uihlein do?

Uihlein spent nearly $11 million to help Republican candidate Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary, but he lost to state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Now with Vukmir pivoting to the general election against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Republicans are wondering if Uihlein will be on board to help her as much as he did Nicholson.

Uihlein is co-hosting a unity fundraiser for the Senate race on Friday, but that still hasn’t eased concerns among Vukmir backers.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday that “I’ll certainly be twisting his arms” to help Vukmir. Johnson didn’t know if Uihlein would come to the event, but says “I hope he shows up.”

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – An Eleva farmer, and more than two dozen others, from Wisconsin are back home with some new solutions for a struggling dairy industry. They were at a meeting in New York to talk about way to keep farms alive.

The group of farmers gathered on Thursday afternoon for the Wisconsin Farmers Union’s 2018 Summer Conference to share their insights. The mission of the meeting, or ‘Dairy Together Movement’ in New York, was to meet with stakeholders and officials to develop policy solutions for fair prices.

One idea they’re looking into is supply management. Since there’s been a high supply of milk, demand has gone down. They’re hoping to level the playing field and stay in business.

The proposals made at the meeting in New York are in review now, so dairy farmers can find the best solution going forward. Adams said he was excited to see nearly 400 people show up to the meeting in New York, because they are all there to make a change. The group of farmers will continue to keep the conversation moving by holding conference calls and follow up meetings.