Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-16-18

Though the hot summer pattern that kicked in last week has weakened some, we continue to see above average temperatures and plenty of humidity. This won’t change much really through this next weekend.

The stalled out front will remain over the state on Thursday and once again as temperatures start to warm up we will see scattered showers and storms develop. The wind flow in the atmosphere will continue to be weak so any that form will likely wander around and be slow moving. If you happen to get under any of these you will have a chance to see some heavier downpours and perhaps a decent amount in the rain gauge. Once again though, there will also be places that remain totally dry. After some early fog, the day will come with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures reach into the mid 80’s.

On Friday the front will have moved away while high pressure returns to the area. We will also see this occur in the upper levels and the combination will set us up for another few days of sunny, warm and dry weather. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80’s. Mid-late August average highs are near 80 so we can expect to stay warmer than that through the weekend and with dew points staying in the 60’s, our stretch of humid weather will also continue. The warmest day may come on Saturday with highs returning to the upper 80’s, again with plenty of sunshine in the area.

A Ladysmith man convicted in a fatal hit-and-run in 2017 will serve 10 years in prison. Michael S. Niles, Sr., 44, was sentenced Tuesday in Rusk County court. In March, Niles pleaded no contest and was found guilty of an amended charge of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily harm and to a charge of hit-and-run involving death. The incident happened on February 22, 2017. Police say they found Joseph Hraban lying next to his truck in the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue in Ladysmith.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness said she saw a green car take off at a high rate of speed after hitting Hraban. Hraban was taken to RCMH and died from his injuries the next day at a Marshfield Hospital. The complaint says Niles later turned himself in and admitted to drinking and driving during the crash.

Wednesday at 5:15 PM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Lindoo Avenue East in reference to Samuel T. Hraban, 37, making threats to a female and male subjects. According to the report, the Officer made a traffic stop on Hraban to question him. Hraban was intoxicated and arrested for OWI 2nd offense, Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct.

The air war in Wisconsin’s governor’s race is picking up.

A group backed by the Democratic Governors Association is launching a $1.8 million television ad to boost Tony Evers in his run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

It comes as the Wisconsin Republican Party is launching a $500,000 attack ad against Evers. He won the Democratic nomination Tuesday.

In the pro-Evers spot, his work as a teacher, superintendent and now state superintendent is contrasted with images of Walker exiting a private airplane. While Evers is described as caring about roads, health care and schools, Walker is cast as a politician “who only cares about politics.”

The anti-Evers ad says he failed to keep children safe when he didn’t revoke the license of a teacher who viewed pornographic material in the classroom.