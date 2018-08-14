Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-18

After a stretch of hot and humid days in Western Wisconsin, some changes will gradually be arriving in the next few days.

Another very warm and muggy day ahead for many of us, but a cold front will be sliding into Minnesota and moving into some of our area by evening. We will see another day with quite a bit of sunshine but clouds will start to develop and build in the afternoon as the front gets closer. We have been unusually dry since July and though we could use some rainfall, unfortunately this next front won’t bring anything more than a few scattered showers and storms. Chances will begin to increase through the afternoon and into the evening but again they will be hit and miss, with some places remaining dry. Highs will be just a few degrees cooler with readings still reaching into the upper 80’s.

The front will then slide through tonight, shifting winds and bringing some extra clouds that will also be in the area tomorrow. The upper level ridge which has been over the state since the weekend will be weakening as the jet stream shifts a bit further south. This will allow pockets of upper level energy to move through parts of the Upper Midwest and may be enough to trigger a few more scattered showers and storms in the area. The extra clouds will make for a cooler day, with highs around 80. Chances for some of this rain will then shift a little further south on Thursday which should make for a dry day in the Chippewa Valley. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs in the low 80’s.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request, of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday night at a home in the village of Hawkins. Reports show a female caller told dispatchers an intoxicated male was at the home on Factory Street, Hawkins, and were concerned he could become violent. A deputy responded, and after an altercation, one deputy shot the suspect. Law enforcement rendered first-aid to the male, and he was taken by ambulance to RCMH where he died. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of the investigation.

Monday evening at 8:25 PM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to Walmart on a report that some underage individuals were drinking in the parking lot. According to the report, the Officer spoke to the 4 individuals. One subject admitted to drinking alcohol and gave the Officer a cup with what was said by the subject to be a Bloody Mary. The Officer issued the subject a citation for underage possession of alcohol and took a bottle of liquor from his possession.

Wisconsin’s primary election will decide which Democrat challenges Republican Gov. Scott Walker this fall and whom Republicans back in a big-money race for U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s primaries will also set the fall ballot for many other races, including the fight to replace Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Eight Democrats are vying to challenge Walker. Polls showed state schools chief Tony Evers with a double-digit lead over the field.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir and management consultant Kevin Nicholson were vying for the GOP Senate nod. Vukmir has the Wisconsin Republican Party endorsement, but Nicholson has benefited from millions spent by outside groups. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Police in Hudson responded to 15 reports of people shooting BB guns at cars Monday.

The Hudson Police Department said the 15 reports came in a period of 9 hours between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition to the reports, home surveillance captured an SUV driving slowly past vehicles. Police said you could hear the sound of BBs hitting the windows of cars in the surveillance video. Another reported incident involved people getting out of a different SUV with BB guns and then being scared off by a homeowner.

Police believe these incidents may be related to similar incidents in Stillwater, Minnesota and Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson Police Department.