Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-13-18

On Saturday, August 11th, at about 5:25 PM, a motorcycle traveling Westbound on USH 8 was attempting to make a left turn onto County Highway B in the village of Glen Flora, when it was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling Westbound on USH 8. The driver of the motorcycle, 58 year old Dwight John Cooley of Ladysmith was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sunday night at about 9:30, a female called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising her brother was at there residence on Factory Street, Hawkins, and had been drinking. According to the report, he has not been violent yet but she stated he is heading that way. The caller’s husband was outside talking with him. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police Department, Sheldon Ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the police log, at 10:13 PM shots were fired. Lifelink was contacted to respond and they would fly to Tony airport due to the weather they were unable to fly to the scene. County Officers were rendering medical aid at this time. The Sheldon ambulance would be transporting to RCMH due to the Lifelink ETA. No other information was available.

It turned out to be a busy weekend for Rusk County authorities. Shortly before 9 PM Friday, a City Officer and Rusk County deputy was in contact with a female subject at the Rusk County fairgrounds in reference to a bond violation. The female subject had a PBT of .197. She was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 11:15, Rusk County authorities received information of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injury reported at County Highway VV and D. A Rusk County deputy, Sheldon Fire Department and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a Ford truck was stopped at the stop sign on County Highway VV and observed a South bound vehicle on County Highway G that was stopped but was not signalling intention. The Ford driving by pulled out and struck a vehicle driving North bound on County Highway G. No injuries were reported and everyone was examined on scene by EMS and refused medical transport. A subject will be cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call just before 11 PM Saturday night from a caller advising the upstairs area of their house located on Highway 27, Ladysmith was on fire. According to the report, the caller advised thee were two people still in the house trying to put it out. The caller states that the two people refuse to get out and are taking the roof off. A City Officer responded to the scene as County deputies were out of position for the call. The Officer arrived at the scene and made sure everyone got out of the residence. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. Once the residence was clear, the Ladysmith Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. The red cross was contacted for 2 adults and 3 kids. Red cross provided housing for the occupants except the elderly male who refused to leave the property.

Sunday afternoon at about 3:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report advising there was a Tan colored Lincoln that is stalled on Highway 27 about 2 miles South of Ladysmith. The caller advised that the vehicle is occupied by a female subject and the caller believes there a re drugs in the vehicle. A City Officer drove to Ambrose Road and did not find the vehicle. According to the report, at about 4:15 a County deputy had Tamara Baker in custody who was wanted in Chippewa County. After an invetigation the warrant was valid and Chippewa County took custody of Baker at the County line at 12 mile Cenex.

A gas drive off was reported Sunday evening at about 7:40 PM from the Holiday Gas Station in Ladysmith. An employee advised a gas drive off for $44. A Black truck left heading East. The City will do a follow up with the manager to get camera footage.

Friday evening a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Sabin Avenue East to speak to a 22 year old female about a vehicle she may have possession of that was not hers. According to the report, the Officer asked the subject if she knew where the vehicle was located. The female advised that she was driving the vehicle 3 days ago but that a male subject had someone come pick it up. She did not know who the individual was. The Officer spoke to a male subject to verify who the individual was and said that another subject would have to go to court to get the vehicle back because the male claimed it was his vehicle. The vehicle was registered and titled in another male’s name and wished the vehicle to be entered as stolen since no one would say where the vehicle was. The City Officer entered the vehicle as stolen and is waiting for the vehicle to be located so that it can be returned to the proper owner.

Saturday morning at about 1:15, Ladysmith Police responded to a location on West 4th Street North, for a hit and run where a witness stated that he saw a tan Ford Taurus hit a truck and then left the scene of the crash. According to the report, an Officer located the vehicle in front of a residence with extensive damage to the front end. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect. City Police observed the suspect look out a window and would not come to the door. The City had the vehicle towed for impound for investigative purposes. Probation was contacted and the suspect has a valid DOC warrant. The case is under investigation.

Ladysmith Police at 5 PM Saturday initially attempted contact with Kevin N. Ramsey, 29, at a location on East 3rd Street South. A City Officer observed Ramsey pull the shade aside at the front door and look at officers. Ramsey then put the shade back and walked away from the door. Ramsey had an active Felony Warrant. The Ladysmith Police Chief advised to make entry into the residence. Officers made entry into the front door breaking the window of the door to gain entry. Ramsey was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning at about 12:20, City Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to a location on Worden Avenue East in reference to a male subject pulling out a gun at the American Bar. The male then left the bar in a dark colored Mustang. The City Officer located the Mustang in the City of Ladysmith. Officers made a stop of the vehicle and during the stop, the officers found a firearm in the vehicle. Both individuals in the vehicle were intoxicated. Nicholas Timothey Sundby, 21 was arrested for OWI 1st and Steven Michael Scanlon, 33, was arrested for weapon offenses.

A City Officer Sunday morning at 7 AM, responded to a residence on Fritz Avenue East, in reference to a bond violation where Tina L. Hess, 55, called dispatch to advise them she was drinking. Hess’s bond states she can not consume or possess alcohol. Hess advised the Officer that she had been drinking. She had a PBT of .02. Hess was arrested for a felony bond violation.

Ladysmith Police Saturday night at 9 PM, responded to a location on Pederson Avenue West, for a warrant pickup. The City Officer made contact with Gerald M. Shoemaker JR., 38, who had a valid DOC warrant. Shoemaker was placed under arrest and was transported to the Rusk County jail.