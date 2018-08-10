Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-10-18

The very hot and dry weather that has been gripping the Western U.S. will be sliding east just a bit through the weekend, bringing even warmer weather into the Upper Midwest and giving us a chance to see at least a few days with near 90 degree heat again.

Today will be a very similar day with a mostly sunny sky and a few extra clouds for the afternoon. Winds will remain light and with dew points remaining in the 60’s it will continue to be a bit muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80’s. This weekend will bring the chance of our first 90 degree weather of the month. The upper level flow will shift and allow part of the western heat ridge to slide east over our area. This will occur as an upper trough cuts off well to our east, which now looks to remain far enough away to not impact our weather. Instead, with high pressure at both the upper levels and at the surface, it will be sunny, hot and dry. Highs will be near 90 both on Saturday and Sunday, which will be nearly 10 degrees above average. With all of the various outdoor events in the area this weekend it will be important to plan for the heat and ways to stay cool and hydrated.

WQOW – Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones reported the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but investigators have focused on a propane boiler and water heater as possible sources. The Sheldon Fire Chief said the explosion happened around 2:45 AM Tuesday morning at Reich’s Roadhouse in Sheldon. Seventy firefighters from Sheldon, Bruce, Cornell, Gilman, Hawkins, Jump River and Ladysmith for tankers, pumpers and manpower battled the blaze for more than 10 hours before it was extinguished. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Reich’s at www.gofundme.com/help-for-the-reichs.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Deerfield on Thursday, August 9th.

The tornado was strong enough to cause some damage structural damage on Main Street. The roof was damaged on the International Machine Exchange Building and some tree branches flew into yards.

The severe wind and the tornado was reported to only have touched down for about 30 seconds.

Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, a rate of inflation that suggests Americans are earning less than a year ago despite an otherwise solid economy.

The Labor Department said Friday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.2 percent in July. Annual inflation matched the 2.9 percent pace from June, which had been the highest level since February 2012. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.2 percent in June and 2.4 percent from a year earlier. Core prices have risen at the fastest annual pace since September 2008.

“For Americans to benefit more from the expansion, real wage growth needs to be positive as it usually is in this phase of an expansion,” said Robert Frick, a corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.

Most of July’s increase in consumer prices came from higher housing costs. Prices for energy, medical care and apparel slipped in July, while food expenses rose slightly.

Adjusted for inflation, average weekly earnings have fallen 0.1 percent in the past 12 months.

During the past year, higher prices for oil, gasoline and transportation have caused the inflation rate to jump after it had hovered at relatively low levels for the previous six years. The sudden increase in prices has not only wiped out average growth, but it also creates pressure for the Federal Reserve to hike short-term interest rates so that inflation stays close to the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target.