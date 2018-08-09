Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-9-18

A stretch of typical mid-summer weather is in the forecast and for the next several days we are likely to be running with above average temperatures.

A few showers impacting our southern counties, but dry for the rest of the area. Most of us are waking up to a clear to partly cloudy sky and light winds. Areas of fog have developed but not to the extent we saw early yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60’s.

Our weather moving forward into today and beyond will largely be dictated by high pressure both at the surface and also in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to warm and dry weather right into the weekend. We have several area outdoor events going on in the coming days, including Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Pioneer Days in Eau Claire and Pure Water Days in Chippewa Falls on Saturday. All of these will go on without any real wet weather worries.

Wednesday morning at 10:25, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A female reported some items missing out of her garage located on Chippewa Trail near New Auburn. According to the report, she advised that she came home from vacation and noticed several items missing. The complainant reported missing a TV, XBOX, XBOX Games and some tools. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that an unsecured attached garage was entered and several items were taken. The case is under investigation.

At 5:15 PM Wednesday, Ladysmith Police investigated a Disorderly Conduct complaint at a residence on Phillips Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, Ashley R. Heavey, 28, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct Domestic.

A family of four in the Village of Sheldon is safe after an explosion in the basement of its bar and home left it destroyed.

In the village of Sheldon, some locals wear many hats.

“I have a lot of em’!” jokes Jim Shaw. “Village president, captain of the fire department, what else do I do?”

Early Tuesday morning, Jim Shaw put on an important one, as he and 70 other firefighters battled flames engulfing Sheldon’s Reich’s Roadhouse, which is not only a beloved village watering hole, but also the Reich’s family home.

“Nick and Joey, very good people, close friends of ours, everybody around here,” says Shaw. “The building was just blowing smoke out the front. We stayed until the last ember was out.”

The fire was caused by an explosion in the building’s basement.

“Big loss, it really is,” says Shaw.

Nick quickly managed to help his wife and 3 and 8-year-old kids escape.

“Everything they own is replaceable, they’re not,” adds Shaw.

Now the village of just over 200 people will work to help the family with the place that brought this village together.

This (Thursday) morning at approximately 2:30 AM, a semi unit traveling East bound on I94 struck another semi unit that was parked on the right shoulder of I94 at Exit 115. The crash caused complete road blockage at that location due to the final position of the vehicles involved in the crash and the spillage of the load of noodles that was in the parked semi unit’s trailer.

Traffic was originally re-routed off of I94 at Exit 115, but vehicles were able to continue East Bound on I94 by getting back on using the 115 on-ramp because the crash occurred between the ramps.

The operator of the parked semi was transported by ambulance to Black River Memorial Hospital. The driver of the East bound semi was flown by Medlink Air to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. The investigation remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.