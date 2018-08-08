Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-8-18

Sunshine today and although it will be a dry day for many of us, there once again appears to be another opportunity for a few scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. A weak boundary will be up to the north, combined with more upper level energy arriving from the northwest. It should be able to warm a bit more with highs returning to the mid 80’s along with moderate humidity. If conditions come together right, there is the potential for a few stronger storms and heavy rain may again be possible, again favoring northern areas. Chances for rain will then diminish at night but it should stay warmer, with lows in the mid 60’s.

The rest of the forecast is generally dry at this time. Though there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, most places look to see plenty of sunshine and warm weather right into the weekend. Thursday and Friday should come with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80’s. Dew points are likely to remain in the low to mid 60’s so it will stay on the muggier side, but still tolerable. The weekend will also come with some sunshine and similar temperatures, in the mid 80’s. The next front we will be watching could arrive early next week with a chance of showers and storms again by Monday night or Tuesday.

WEAU – The Holcombe man charged with killing another man in Rusk County is ordered to take a competency evaluation. Preston Kraft, 31, appeared in Rusk County Court Tuesday. He’s charged with homicide in connection to the death of Robert Pettit back in May. Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway on Blueberry Road near Conrath. Kraft was captured after a five-day search.

WQOW – Reich’s Roadhouse in Sheldon is destroyed after an overnight explosion. The Sheldon fire chief reported that the explosion happened around 2:45 AM Tuesday. The owners, Nick and Joey Reich, and their two young children (ages 3 and 8) lived above the restaurant. Nick reported the explosion was so forceful, he was thrown across the room. Everyone was able to escape, with only Nick receiving injuries. Minor burns to his hands and face. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The couple owned the business for 12 years. Donations are being accepted at the Corner Store in Sheldon.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that while doing an inspection he saw Matthew Hryniewiecki at the residence located on West Walnut Avenue, Bruce. The subject knows that he has a valid warrant. Rusk County deputies responded to the residence and made contact with the male subject. After a few minutes, Hyrniewiecki was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.