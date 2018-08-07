Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-7-18

The chance for scattered rain continues today with a pretty strong upper level disturbance sliding through Southern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Clouds will build up with heating into early afternoon, leading to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. These will be hit and miss, so there will be places that stay dry, but the chance will carry into the first part of the night. Afternoon highs will be around 80. For those planning to attend National Night Out activities at numerous spots around Western Wisconsin, there may be a bit of rain in the area, otherwise any rain chances will diminish by midnight with drier weather and lows again around 60.

The rest of this week will see temperatures and humidity inch up again. Average highs are in the low 80’s but we are likely to be a bit above that for a several day stretch. The jet stream will be lifting well to the north over the western and central states, while taking a dip down into the U.S. just to our east. This will leave us in dry, northwest flow, while keeping us close enough to the upper level ridge for the warmer weather. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80’s as it becomes a bit more humid. On Thursday there may be an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm in a few places, but the forecast remains dry as they will be few and far between. Look for highs in the upper 80’s. Friday will come with a mostly sunny sky and highs will again be in the mid 80’s.

At 2:43 AM this (Tuesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that Reich’s Roadhouse Bar on Main Street in Sheldon was on fire and every one was out of the building. According to the police log, the Sheldon Fire Department was called to the scene. Taylor County was contacted as Sheldon was requesting mutual aid from Jump River. Also Chippewa County was contacted to request assistance of pumpers from the Cornell Fire Department. Just before 3 AM this (Tuesday) morning, the Ladysmith Fire Department was contacted for pumpers, tanker and the aerial truck. At 3;46 AM this (Tuesday) morning, Tankers were needed from Gilman and Hawkins and also a pumper trailer from the Hawkins Fire Department. Also man power was requested from the Bruce Fire Department. The Red Cross was notified and they arrived at the scene at about 5;35 AM this (Tuesday) morning. Rusk County deputies and the Sheldon ambulance were also at the scene. No other information was available at this time.

A male subject shortly after 4 PM Monday, reported a criminal damage complaint to Rusk County authorities. According to the report, the subject advised that somebody keyed his truck and broke the passenger side mirror sometime on Friday night. The incident may have happened at the Broken Arrow Tavern on Highway 27, Conrath. No known suspect at this time.

Just before 9 PM Monday night, the Sheldon Fire Department reported a car vs tractor accident. According to the report, firemen did not believe there were any injuries however EMS was sent to check out patients. The accident was reportedly on County Highway G about 2 miles South of Conrath. A Rusk County deputy and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. The County deputy advised there was a pole that was also struck that the tractor was up against the pole. XCEL Energy was notified. There was no transport of patients by the ambulance. No other information was available.

Monday afternoon Rusk County dispatch informed City Police of an active DOC Warrant for Craig J. Zupan, 37. The City Officer met with Zupan at his residence on West 4th Street North and placed him under arrest for the warrant and transported him to the Rusk County jail without incident.

According to the Department of Justice, Chippewa County has been among the highest numbered counties in the state for sex offense-rates.

New numbers from a sex offense data base shows the number of sexual assault offenses in Chippewa County have gone up this past year.

Chippewa County had 63 reported sex offenses in 2017. According to database, that’s up from a reported 49 offenses in 2016.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department said helping these victims is a priority.

Sheriff Kowalczyk of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said the department works hand in hand with other local organizations, like the Department of Human Services to help combat this offense.

According to the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, 85% of sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone the victim knows, like a friend, a co-worker, or a family member.

“If you are a victim, don’t hide it,” said Kowalczyk. “Report it. A lot of times embarrassment is one of the reasons why these types of situations aren’t reported.”

The man accused of stealing a truck and leading police on a chase last week through cornfields is charged.

Brandon Pember, 32, was arrested Thursday following the chase near Curvue Road on the south side of Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire Police was told Pember was tied to multiple vehicle thefts in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties. It says the chase reached speeds around 80 miles an hour. Eventually, the truck Pember was driving went into nearby corn fields. After a brief standoff, Pember was taken into custody.

Monday, Pember received a $500 cash bond and is in the Eau Claire County Jail.