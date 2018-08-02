Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-2-18

If you are looking forward to fall weather, you are in luck! Today will certainly have a feeling of autumn in the air with low humidity and highs staying in the 70s. Clouds early in the day but the afternoon will give way to plenty of sunshine. High pressure is building to the west, making for some quiet weather for the rest of the work week.

But, Mother Nature will have a big reminder that it is not time for fall yet.

We still have a whole month of meteorological summer left (and even longer for the astronomical season) and it will sure feel like it this weekend! By, tomorrow temperatures will return to the 80s as the humidity also creeps back into the sticky category.

Wednesday morning at 10:30, a call from WE Energies advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a gas main was hit on Washburn Avenue in Weyerhaeuser that was blowing and hissing. According to the report, they were not on the scene but requesting the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. Home owners around the area were evacuated. Shortly before 11 AM WE Energies was on the scene. For safety, County deputies blocked off roads at Highway 8 and County Highway F and another by the Old Weyerhaeuser School. The Strickland Church was available and was set up as a safe zone for evacuation if needed. At 11:19 the gas was reportedly shut off at the residence and they bleeded the gas line. At 11:31 AM all residents could return to their residence as the gas was shut off and there was no more danger. The village of Weyerhaeuser was then opened back up.

Just after 4 PM Wednesday, Barron County advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Ladysmith Police Department of a stolen vehicle from the village of Clayton. The vehicle was reported to be a 2006 Silver colored Dodge Ram 1500. The truck has a 5th wheel plate and tape on the left rear tail light. The suspects are a male and female from Dallas, TX. No other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 5:30 PM Wednesday at North 2nd Street and East Arthur Avenue in the Village of Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI. A passenger in the vehicle had a ride coming. Citations were issued for open intoxicants for the passenger and Possession of THC.

Early Wednesday afternoon a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police a possible Internet Scam. The subject reported an individual hacked into his computer. He said this individual had control of his computer and told him that he could install anti virus software to prevent hackers. The individual advised he would need $1,200 to do so. The subject reportedly shut his computer down and contacted his banking institutions.

Wednesday afternoon at 4:50 PM, Ladysmith Police responded to a fight at a residence in the 300 block of East 12th Street. After an investigation, William Niles, Jr. 18, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property.