Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-1-18

WEAU – The trial for a man charged with shooting and killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy will be held in Dunn County. Doug Nitek faces several counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the 2016 death of Deputy Dan Glaze. Court documents show the jury will still be selected in Rusk County, but will be sequestered during the trial, and housed in Dunn County. The court stated that there are issues with housing the jury in Rusk County and there are also concerns about the layout and space of the courtroom in handling the amount of people who are expected to attend the trial. The jury will be selected on September 17th, the first day of Nitek’s trial. It’s a scheduled to take three weeks.

Tuesday morning at 11 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject reporting that he hit a car in the construction zone near Cranberry Lake Road on Highway 8 West of Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the caller advised that he does not believe anyone was injured.

Rusk County deputies, Lakeview Medical Center, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser First Responders responded to the scene. After an investigation, a citation was issued and both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

Rusk County dispatch at about 1:30 PM Tuesday received a 911 call of a camper on fire at the Lured in Lodge on North Potato Lake Road, Chetek. According to the report, the caller believes the fire is out but they would still like the fire department to respond. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene and were there for about 30 minutes.

At 4:35 PM Tuesday, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities a Burglary complaint. According to the report, he was gone to a doctor’s appointment and when he got back his garage door and side door were busted. Someone reportedly went into the house and took 2 large thick foam coolers and stole his venison. Also a box of antiques were stolen. The case is under investigation.

A female subject at about 8:20 PM Tuesday, called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and would like a deputy to remove her daughter from the residence on Adams Road, Bruce. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the female left the residence upon their arrival. After a few minutes, the mother called and advised the daughter was walking down the roadway. A County deputy made contact with the daughter and after an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly before 2 AM this (Wednesday) morning, Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer were dispatched to a complaint from a female about her being forced off the road by a male subject and another unknown male at a location on West Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, after further investigation, this call may have started from a residence in the city of Ladysmith. Brian T. Fuller, 22, was at this address with the female, Tammora Leigh Cannon, 40, and some type of arrangement was made for buying drugs between them. Fuller stated that he intended to keep Cannon’s money and not give her any Meth. Fuller claims that Cannon pulled out a knife and demanded her money back. Both parties left from this location and ended up a a location on Highway 27. Cannon denied ever making an arrangement to purchase drugs and still stated that Fuller and the unknown male attempted to run her off the road. Both Fuller and Cannon were arrested by Rusk County units and taken to the Rusk County jail on obstruction charges and Probation holds.

APPLETON – Governor Scott Walker today joined families at Fleet Farm in Appleton for the kickoff of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. The Sales Tax Holiday is expected to save Wisconsinites a total of $14.8 million over the next five days by removing the sales tax on school supplies, clothing, computers, and computer supplies from August 1-5, 2018.

“When we have a surplus, those dollars should be returned to the hardworking taxpayers,” said Governor Walker. “We want every Wisconsinite to participate in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday to have surplus dollars put back in their pockets. This money can help parents buy school supplies, families invest in new computer equipment, college kids purchase a new laptop, or a recent college grad buy clothes for their new job. Eliminating sales tax on school-related purchases is just another way we are helping reduce the overall tax burden for all Wisconsinites.”

State and local sales tax will not be charged during the Sales Tax Holiday on school supplies where each item is $75 or less, clothing where each item is $75 or less, computers where each item is $750 or less, and computer supplies where each item is $250 or less.

This additional tax relief is a result of Wisconsin’s larger than expected budget surplus. Governor Walker wants to return this money to the hardworking taxpayers, so they can spend it on what is important to them. Since 2011, Governor Walker has cumulatively cut more than $8 billion in taxes.