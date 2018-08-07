Roger C. Schneider, 72 of Glen Flora passed away on Friday, Aug. 3. He is survived by his wife, Pat, 1 daughter, Ellen Alberson of Glen Flora, 1 son, Brian Schneider of Dousman, 6 grandchildren and 1 sister, Sue Gerberding of Trego.

Memorial services for Roger Schneider will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 9 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. A visitation for family and friends will be from 9-11 AM on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Tony.

Memorials in Roger’s name may be made to the Women with Courage Foundation, PO Box 12, Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.