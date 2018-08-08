Raymond George Scott
Raymond George Scott was born in Racine, to Mary and Ora Delbert Scott on Oct. 12, 1937 and died August 5th in Chetek. He is survived by his son Roger (Georgia) of Hudson, daughter Elizabeth (John Kohel Jr.) of Altoona, 3 grandchildren, brothers Don of Chetek, Dennis (Sue) Madejski of Chetek, sisters, Jane (John) Effertz of Weyerhaeuser, Carol of Ladysmith, Nancy Madejski of Orlando, FL., and Sandra (George) Tant of Atlanta, GA.. and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 11 at 11 AM at Twin Lakes Cemetery, Sampson Township, Chippewa County. Chetek VFW will provide the Military Honors. A luncheon will follow the service at the Chetek VFW. Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
