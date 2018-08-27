mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Moving Sale

Huge Moving Sale – W8136 Cemetery Road, Ladysmith.  Fri Aug. 31 thru Sept 3rd, 8-4.

Household, men’s women’s, sporting, lawn and garden sale.

  • Rusk County News August 27, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-18 In Rusk County news this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:15 PM Saturday night reporting a one car rollover on Homestead Road near Ellingson Avenue. According to the report, the caller advised the driver was bleeding from the head. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the […]
  • Garage Sale August 27, 2018
    Garage and Shop Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug. 31 and Sept 1 from 9-3.  From Bruce 7 miles South on Highway 40 to Hutchinson Road West 1 mile.  From Bruce 4 miles West on Highway 8 to South Hutchinson Road 4 miles to N2359 Buena Vista Road, follow signs. Shop equipment, tools, large gas […]
