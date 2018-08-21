mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Moving Sale

Moving Sale – 1216 River Ave. East, Ladysmith (from Menasha Ave. turn on 14th Street – second house from end of Cul-du-sac)  Charipar Residence.   Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday Sept. 1  8 AM to 6 PM

All furniture (cherry dining set, cherry china cabinet, couches, numerous side chairs, entry way furniture, Howard Miller grandfather clock, walnut curio, oak writing desk and bookcase, leather couch, chair and ottoman) quilts, sheets, pillows, towels, books, watercolor paintings, area rugs, lamps, dishes, lawn and garden supplies, several garden tillers, hoses, tools, vintage medical books, holiday ornaments and outdoor lighting, nativity set, Paul Hornung signed football, otoscope/ophthalmoscope, electric fencer and fencing tape, 50 pint Dehumidifier, bike trainer, Red Wing crocks, 5hp irrigation pump, 1952 one half ton international pickup truck and more.

  • Rusk County News August 21, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-18   Monday night at 8:45 PM, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver, Enrique C. Sanchez, 30, arrested for OMVWI (1ST) Offense. Also was cited for Operating without a valid license. Madison (WKOW) –  Hundreds of people are […]
  • Adam D. Knowlton August 21, 2018
    Adam D. Knowlton, 35 of Hawkins, died Sunday, August 12th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  He is survived by two daughters, Hallow of DeForest, WI., Harper of Ladysmith, his wife Kristi Broer of Huron, SD., his mother Mary Knowlton of Hawkins, his brother Joseph Knowlton of Crivitz, WI., his sisters, Ann & Seidel of Huron, […]
  • Yankees slugger Stanton touched by Miami reception in return August 22, 2018
    Giancarlo Stanton acknowledged being touched by the warm reception he received the first time he stepped to the plate at Marlins Park
  • Mike Zimmer: Richie Incognito's claims that Vikings have shown interest are 'totally false' August 22, 2018
    EAGAN, Minn. -- If the Minnesota Vikings end up looking to the free-agent market for help with their injured offensive line, there's a good chance that  Richie Incognito won't be getting a call. On Tuesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer denied Incognito's claim that Minnesota had reached out to the former Buffalo Bills guard this offseason […]
  • Texas A&amp;M announces changes to Title IX policy August 22, 2018
    COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M announced a host of changes to its Title IX policies Monday, changes that are intended to strengthen sanctions on those found responsible for sexual assault and to better serve survivors after a group of current and former female students who reported being sexually assaulted expressed disappointment with the school's […]
