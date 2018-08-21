Moving Sale – 1216 River Ave. East, Ladysmith (from Menasha Ave. turn on 14th Street – second house from end of Cul-du-sac) Charipar Residence. Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday Sept. 1 8 AM to 6 PM

All furniture (cherry dining set, cherry china cabinet, couches, numerous side chairs, entry way furniture, Howard Miller grandfather clock, walnut curio, oak writing desk and bookcase, leather couch, chair and ottoman) quilts, sheets, pillows, towels, books, watercolor paintings, area rugs, lamps, dishes, lawn and garden supplies, several garden tillers, hoses, tools, vintage medical books, holiday ornaments and outdoor lighting, nativity set, Paul Hornung signed football, otoscope/ophthalmoscope, electric fencer and fencing tape, 50 pint Dehumidifier, bike trainer, Red Wing crocks, 5hp irrigation pump, 1952 one half ton international pickup truck and more.