Margaret A. Holmes, 98 of Exland, died Monday, August 13 at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 11 children, Ione Pliska of Winter, Myrt Johnson of Minneapolis, MN., Floyd and Rebecca Holmes of Couderay, Kenneth Holmes of Minneapolis, MN., Leonard Holmes of Exland, Delores Kinsley of Winter, Carl Holmes of Radisson, Marvin and Debra Holmes of Grantsburg, Frank and Jan Holmes of Couderay, Allen Holmes of Los Angelas, CA., and Betty Holmes of Minong. 27 Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren, 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mary Berman of Eau Claire and Leona Olson of Birchwood.

Funeral services for Margaret Holmes will be Saturday, August 18th at 1 PM at the Meteor Hills Bible Church in Exland with Pastor Alan Miller officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.