Larry W. Pedersen
Larry W. Pedersen, 79 of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at Rusk County Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 6th. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, Children, Nancy Cynor, Paula Frisinger, Jenny Hengst, David Pedersen, Tiffany Frey and Virginia Jacobs. 14 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, 2 brothers, Kenny and Roger and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Larry Pedersen will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 11th, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Friday, August 10th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and on Saturday from 11 AM until service time at the Church.
