Kenneth “Moose” D. Petska
Kenneth “Moose” D. Petska, 90 of Sheldon, passed away comfortably on August 22, at the Cornell Area Care Center. Kenneth is survived by his children, Randy (Carrie) Petska, Debbie Petska, Rosemary Petska, and Brian (Lori) Petska, Shirley’s daughter and grandson – Kelly and Hunter Brockner, Siblings, Kay Smith, Tom Sr. (Darlene) Petska, and Bruce Petska, he is also survived by many grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 25th at the Sheldon Church of Christ in Sheldon, with Pastor Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com
- Rusk County News August 23, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-18 After over a week of above normal temperatures and plenty of humidity we finally are seeing some more typical August weather. Even a little cooler feeling of fall in the air these last couple of mornings. Yesterday we got down to 50° in Eau Claire with seasonable afternoon temperatures. Today will be […]
- Wisconsin Sports 8-23 August 23, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Brewers Take Series Against Cincinnati With 4-0 Shutout (Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta combined with two relievers to shut out the Cincinnati Reds on five hits Wednesday afternoon 4-0. Milwaukee took the series two-games-to-one. Peralta also had an R-B-I on his first major league hit and […]