Kenneth “Moose” D. Petska, 90 of Sheldon, passed away comfortably on August 22, at the Cornell Area Care Center. Kenneth is survived by his children, Randy (Carrie) Petska, Debbie Petska, Rosemary Petska, and Brian (Lori) Petska, Shirley’s daughter and grandson – Kelly and Hunter Brockner, Siblings, Kay Smith, Tom Sr. (Darlene) Petska, and Bruce Petska, he is also survived by many grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 25th at the Sheldon Church of Christ in Sheldon, with Pastor Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com