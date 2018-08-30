mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Friday Sept. 7th – 8 AM to 5 PM.  415 East Center Avenue, Ladysmith.  South of old Elementary School.

HO Train Cars, Arts and Crafts, Something for everyone.

  • Rusk County News August 30, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-30-18 Today is the weather pick of this week with high pressure sliding to our east and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A few clouds may develop for the afternoon, but it will be perfect to spend time outside with the low humidity. Breezes will stir up from the south as temperatures […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 8-30 August 30, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Outslug Cincinnati In 10 Innings, 13-12 (Cincinnati, OH)  —  Christian Yelich hit for the cycle and went six-for-six as the Milwaukee Brewers outscored Cincinnati 13-12 Wednesday.  An R-B-I single by Erik Kratz drove in what would prove to be the winning run in the top of the […]
  • Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial August 31, 2018
    PHILADELPHIA -- An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen […]
  • Rockets trade Ryan Anderson, De'Anthony Melton to Suns, sources say August 31, 2018
    The Houston Rockets traded forward  Ryan Anderson and guard  De'Anthony Melton to the Phoenix Suns for guards  Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, league sources told ESPN.  The Rockets have been working to move Anderson, 30, for over a year. He has two years and $41 million left on his contract. Chriss was the No. 8 […]
  • Source: Yankees acquire OF Andrew McCutchen in trade with Giants August 31, 2018
    The New York Yankees have agreed to a trade with the San Francisco Giants for veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday. The Yankees will send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for the Giants' regular right fielder, according to multiple reports. The 31-year-old McCutchen, a […]
