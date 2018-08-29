Garage Sale
Huge Garage Sale – Thursday and Friday 9-4 and Saturday Sept. 1 8-12 Noon. About 15 miles North of Bruce on Highway 40 and about 9 miles South of Radisson on Highway 40.
Furniture, antique and other, China Hutch with light and glass shelves, mirrored back in side, Kirby vacume with all attachments and with shampooer and supplys, tools, paneling, 15 sheets 5 white 10 padern, household items, jewelry, clothes, children’s and adult, toys and games and much more…
