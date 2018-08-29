mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Huge Garage Sale – Thursday and Friday 9-4 and Saturday Sept. 1 8-12 Noon.  About 15 miles North of Bruce on Highway 40 and about 9 miles South of Radisson on Highway 40.

Furniture, antique and other, China Hutch with light and glass shelves, mirrored back in side, Kirby vacume with all attachments and with shampooer and supplys, tools, paneling, 15 sheets 5 white 10 padern, household items, jewelry, clothes, children’s and adult, toys and games and much more…

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News August 29, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-29-18 Tuesday morning at about 1:15 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped due to plates not matching the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was suspended and admitted to having a pot pipe in the car. The driver […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 8-29 August 29, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am udpate)     >>2 Homers By Yelich Not Enough — Brewers Fall 9-7 (Cincinnati, OH)  —  Christian Yelich had a pair of home runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped a 9-7 game at Cincinnati Tuesday.  The Reds knocked out starter Junior Guerra with six runs in the […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Urban Meyer met with Buckeyes players on day after suspension August 29, 2018
    COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception -- a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced. Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches […]
  • NBA, NCAA, players association align as step toward one-and-done rule elimination August 29, 2018
    In a significant step toward the elimination of the one-and-done rule, basketball's biggest stakeholders have come together to make an unprecedented agreement that will allow the NBA to begin formally working with the nation's top teenagers to help prepare them for pro careers. The NBA, NCAA and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday they have […]
  • AP source: Seahawks acquire QB Brett Hundley from Packers August 29, 2018
    A person familiar with the deal says that the Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers
RSS ABC NEWS
