Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Thurs Aug 30 9-5 Friday Aug 31 9-5, cancelled if hard rain/storms. N 5635 Hilltop Road East of Ladysmith, Old 8 to Hilltop Road watch for signs.
Picnic Table, outdoor bar with 2 highback swivel chairs, Jon boat 14 ft, 4 17″ tires (Winterforce), fishing and hunting items, Tupperware, dishes, assorted infant, children, adult clothing, children’s books, CD’s and DVD’s, kids kitchen set with working microwave, kid’s bowling set, many misc items.
- Rusk County News August 27, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-18 In Rusk County news this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:15 PM Saturday night reporting a one car rollover on Homestead Road near Ellingson Avenue. According to the report, the caller advised the driver was bleeding from the head. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the […]
- Garage Sale August 27, 2018Garage and Shop Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug. 31 and Sept 1 from 9-3. From Bruce 7 miles South on Highway 40 to Hutchinson Road West 1 mile. From Bruce 4 miles West on Highway 8 to South Hutchinson Road 4 miles to N2359 Buena Vista Road, follow signs. Shop equipment, tools, large gas […]