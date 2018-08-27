mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thurs Aug 30  9-5  Friday Aug 31  9-5,  cancelled if hard rain/storms.  N 5635 Hilltop Road East of Ladysmith,  Old 8 to Hilltop Road  watch for signs.

Picnic Table, outdoor bar with 2 highback swivel chairs, Jon boat 14 ft, 4  17″ tires (Winterforce), fishing and hunting items, Tupperware, dishes, assorted infant, children, adult clothing, children’s books, CD’s and DVD’s, kids kitchen set with working microwave, kid’s bowling set, many misc items.

    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-18 In Rusk County news this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:15 PM Saturday night reporting a one car rollover on Homestead Road near Ellingson Avenue. According to the report, the caller advised the driver was bleeding from the head. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the […]
    Garage and Shop Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug. 31 and Sept 1 from 9-3.  From Bruce 7 miles South on Highway 40 to Hutchinson Road West 1 mile.  From Bruce 4 miles West on Highway 8 to South Hutchinson Road 4 miles to N2359 Buena Vista Road, follow signs. Shop equipment, tools, large gas […]
