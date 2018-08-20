Garage Sale – Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug 23,24, and 25th. 9-4 Each Day. 515 N State Rd 40 about 15 miles No of Bruce or 9 miles South of Radisson on Highway 40.

Tools, child’s games and toy’s and some clothes, 1 girls bike and 1 boys bike, collectable dolls, household items, and furniture – some antiques, old ringer washer, 1950’s works good, oak curio cabinet with mirror and light, some clothes, and other misc, jewelry.