Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug 23,24, and 25th. 9-4 Each Day. 515 N State Rd 40 about 15 miles No of Bruce or 9 miles South of Radisson on Highway 40.
Tools, child’s games and toy’s and some clothes, 1 girls bike and 1 boys bike, collectable dolls, household items, and furniture – some antiques, old ringer washer, 1950’s works good, oak curio cabinet with mirror and light, some clothes, and other misc, jewelry.
- Garage Sale August 20, 2018Garage Sale – Saturday, August 25th, 9-6 PM. W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Lot for Everyone!! Household, antique bowls, Kurig, new instant pot, antique grain bucket, wardrobe, home décor, remodeling left overs, lots of misc…
- Rusk County News August 20, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18 In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an […]