«

Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug 23,24, and 25th.  9-4 Each Day.  515 N State Rd 40 about 15 miles No of Bruce or 9 miles South of Radisson on Highway 40.

Tools, child’s games and toy’s and some clothes, 1 girls bike and 1 boys bike, collectable dolls, household items, and furniture – some antiques, old ringer washer, 1950’s works good, oak curio cabinet with mirror and light, some clothes, and other misc, jewelry.

  • Garage Sale August 20, 2018
    Garage Sale – Saturday, August 25th, 9-6 PM.  W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith.  Lot for Everyone!! Household, antique bowls, Kurig, new instant pot, antique grain bucket, wardrobe, home décor, remodeling left overs, lots of misc…
  • Rusk County News August 20, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18 In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an […]
  • Kluber, Indians top Porcello, Red Sox 5-4 August 21, 2018
    Greg Allen hit a tiebreaking homer right after Boston pitcher Rick Porcello was struck in the midsection by a line drive, and Corey Kluber tied for the major league wins lead as the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 5-4
  • Coaches, players confused by implementation of helmet rule August 21, 2018
    EAGAN, Minn. -- Concerns over the implementation of the NFL's new helmet rule continue to mount through the preseason and have drawn frustration and concern from players and coaches alike. The new rule, which penalizes offensive and defensive players for lowering their head to initiate contact with their helmet to any part of an opposing […]
  • 20-year-old Wilson pitches Braves past Pirates 1-0 in debut August 21, 2018
    Bryse Wilson worked five solid innings, becoming the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for Atlanta this season in the Braves' 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates
