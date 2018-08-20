mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Saturday, August 25th, 9-6 PM.  W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith.  Lot for Everyone!!

Household, antique bowls, Kurig, new instant pot, antique grain bucket, wardrobe, home décor, remodeling left overs, lots of misc…

  • Rusk County News August 20, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18 In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an […]
  • Terry M. Lee August 20, 2018
    Terry M. Lee, 66 of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, August 9, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  Terry is survived by his wife, Eugenia, 1 son Rory, 2 granddaughters, 1 sister, Chris Ralph of Porterville, CA., 1 brother, Dennis Lee of Niagara, WI., many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life for Terry […]
  • Bills' AJ McCarron getting second opinion on injured shoulder August 20, 2018
    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is seeking a second opinion on his injured right shoulder after initial tests were "not totally conclusive," coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. The Buffalo News previously reported McCarron suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone during Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. McDermott said the […]
  • Want to vote for the Tennis Hall of Fame? Now you can August 20, 2018
    International Tennis Hall of Fame introducing fan vote for Class of 2019
  • That scrutinized bit of Meyer's OSU contract may be new norm August 20, 2018
    The investigation of how football coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his obligation to report violations of Ohio State's sexual misconduct policy
