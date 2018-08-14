Garage Sale

Leonys Martin heads to DL with non-baseball condition CLEVELAND -- Indians president Chris Antonetti isn't sure how long Leonys Martin will be sidelined after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball-related condition Thursday. Antonetti said Martin, who became sick Tuesday night and didn't play in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, could be out for longer than […]

Packers' Aaron Rodgers frustrated by young receivers' effort level GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers finished Tuesday's practice by running the scout team -- a sure sign he won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans -- and he wasn't happy about the way it went. He grew so frustrated that on the final play of the drill, he flung the ball toward […]