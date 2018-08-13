Garage Sale – Thursday Aug. 16th and Friday Aug. 17th 9-5 both days. N5635 Hilltop Road, Ladysmith. Go East on Highway 8, then North on Old 8 to Hilltop Road. Watch for signs.

John boat, lifejackets, riding lawn mower 42 ” cut, outdoor bar with 2 highback chairs, fishing, hunting and wheeler items, 4 winterforce tires, 225/50/17, Moped 150cc (No title), Mens, womens and children clothing, Green Bay Packer items, Many household items and misc. Books galore, something for everyone.