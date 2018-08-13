mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thursday Aug. 16th and Friday Aug. 17th 9-5 both days.  N5635 Hilltop Road, Ladysmith.  Go East on Highway 8, then North on Old 8 to Hilltop Road.  Watch for signs.

John boat, lifejackets, riding lawn mower 42 ” cut, outdoor bar with 2 highback chairs, fishing, hunting and wheeler items, 4 winterforce tires, 225/50/17, Moped 150cc (No title), Mens, womens and children clothing, Green Bay Packer items, Many household items and misc. Books galore, something for everyone.

  • Wisconsin Sports 8-13 August 13, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Drop See-Saw Game In Atlanta 8-7 (Atlanta, GA)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers took the lead twice, but couldn’t hold it in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon.  A homer by Ozzie Albies put Atlanta up to stay in the bottom of the seventh inning.  […]
  • Garage Sale August 12, 2018
    Garage Sale – Olson’s  N4802 Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith.  Friday Aug. 17th  8-5  Saturday Aug. 18th 8-3. Furniture, Household Items, School clothes, Misc.
