mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Garage Sale

Garage Sale – at 603 Lake Ave. East, Ladysmith.  Friday Aug. 17  8 AM to 4 PM, Saturday Aug 18th 8 AM to 2 PM.

Great variety of Household items, small furniture, chase lounge, comforter, throw pillows etc., Mens clothes large and extra-large some new, Mens 32 x 32 pants, Teen suit coat, shirts, shoes and boots, tools, power tools and a B&S 6.5 hp 3500-watt port-gen model 030208, chainsaw, elec-snw-blower, bug zappers, invisible fence for dogs,(new in box), unopened surround sound, other electronics, Sports and hunting equipment and gear, 16×16 never used sun shade, Nice cycle helmets for cruising (S) (L), BMX helmet (M), ATV helmet & more.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 8-13 August 13, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Drop See-Saw Game In Atlanta 8-7 (Atlanta, GA)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers took the lead twice, but couldn’t hold it in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon.  A homer by Ozzie Albies put Atlanta up to stay in the bottom of the seventh inning.  […]
  • Garage Sale August 12, 2018
    Garage Sale – Olson’s  N4802 Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith.  Friday Aug. 17th  8-5  Saturday Aug. 18th 8-3. Furniture, Household Items, School clothes, Misc.
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.