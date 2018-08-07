mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug 10,11 and 12th.  9-4 PM.  11835W Highway 48, 2 miles West of Exland on 48.

Boats, motors, trailer, canoe, lawn mowers push and riders, lots of things to do with boating and hunting and building.  Lots more things selling for money for a new roof on my house before late Fall.

  • Wisconsin Sports 8-7 August 7, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Return To Action At Home Against San Diego (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Chase Anderson starts tonight’s (Tuesday’s) home game against San Diego for the Milwaukee Brewers.  Anderson brings a 7-7 record and a solid three-point-65 earned run average into the game.  The Brewers are back in action after […]
  • Garage Sale August 2, 2018
    Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug.  3-4  12-6 PM   222 East 8th Street South Ladysmith Women’s clothes, CD’s, tapes, chair, a clock radio, PS2 games, other misc. items.
