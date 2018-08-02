Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug. 3-4 12-6 PM 222 East 8th Street South Ladysmith
Women’s clothes, CD’s, tapes, chair, a clock radio, PS2 games, other misc. items.
