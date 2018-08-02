Estate/Thrift Sale
Estate/Thrift Sale – 617 N. 3rd Street and Highway 8, Bruce, August 11th 9AM-5PM Rain or shine.
China Hutch, furniture, recliners, tables, dressers, ceramic crocks, whiskey jugs, antiques, old tools, puzzles, homemade crafts, women’s clothes in great condition for young and old, pictures, dish sets, beer glasses, glassware, household goods, canning jars, bed frames, books, Xmas decorations for indoor and outdoor, miscellaneous items, negotiable prices, items in multiple garages and inside house. House is for sale too.
- Wisconsin Sports 8-2 August 2, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>10th-Inning Home Run Gives Dodgers 6-4 Win Over Milwaukee (Los Angeles, CA) — Dodger catcher Yasmani Grandal launched a two-run home run in the 10th inning to give Los Angeles a 6-4 walk-off victory over Milwaukee Wednesday night. It was Grandal’s second homer of the game and it […]
- Rusk County News August 1, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-1-18 WEAU – The trial for a man charged with shooting and killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy will be held in Dunn County. Doug Nitek faces several counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the 2016 death of Deputy Dan Glaze. Court documents show the jury will still be selected in Rusk County, […]