Dwight John Cooley
Dwight John Cooley, 58 of Ladysmith died on Saturday, August 11th, in Glen Flora. He is survived by 1 daughter, Christy Biolo of Superior, 1 son, Mark Cooley of Fall River, 6 grandchildren, 1 sister, Susan Wildt of Barron and 1 brother, James Cooley of Ladysmith.
It was John’s wishes to not have a service or wake. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
