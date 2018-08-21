Dorothy Monson, 87 of Jump River, died Tuesday, August 21 at the Ladysmith Nursing Care and Rehab Center. She is survived by her husband, Harold, four children, Teresa (Scott) Day, Dennis (Eileen) Monson and Lawrence (Carol) Monson all of Jump River and Ronald (Kara) Monson of Alameda, CA., 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Amanda, Chelsea, Samantha, Stephanie, Cayce, and Katelynn, seven great grandchildren, Connor, Cora, Brycen, Aurora-Jean, Logan, Maya and Naomi.

Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, August 24, at the Jump River Community Center with burial to follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Friday morning one hour prior to services at the Community Center.