Dorothy Monson
Dorothy Monson, 87 of Jump River, died Tuesday, August 21 at the Ladysmith Nursing Care and Rehab Center. She is survived by her husband, Harold, four children, Teresa (Scott) Day, Dennis (Eileen) Monson and Lawrence (Carol) Monson all of Jump River and Ronald (Kara) Monson of Alameda, CA., 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Amanda, Chelsea, Samantha, Stephanie, Cayce, and Katelynn, seven great grandchildren, Connor, Cora, Brycen, Aurora-Jean, Logan, Maya and Naomi.
Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, August 24, at the Jump River Community Center with burial to follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Friday morning one hour prior to services at the Community Center.
- Rusk County News August 21, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-18 Monday night at 8:45 PM, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver, Enrique C. Sanchez, 30, arrested for OMVWI (1ST) Offense. Also was cited for Operating without a valid license. Madison (WKOW) – Hundreds of people are […]
- Adam D. Knowlton August 21, 2018Adam D. Knowlton, 35 of Hawkins, died Sunday, August 12th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by two daughters, Hallow of DeForest, WI., Harper of Ladysmith, his wife Kristi Broer of Huron, SD., his mother Mary Knowlton of Hawkins, his brother Joseph Knowlton of Crivitz, WI., his sisters, Ann & Seidel of Huron, […]