Deloris Brenner, 99 of Ladysmith, formerly of Cornell and Gilman, died Thursday Aug. 23 at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 28th at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell. Interment will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the church, from 10 AM until the time of services. Plombon Funeral Service, Gilman, is serving the family.