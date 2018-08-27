Deloris Brenner
Deloris Brenner, 99 of Ladysmith, formerly of Cornell and Gilman, died Thursday Aug. 23 at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 28th at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell. Interment will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the church, from 10 AM until the time of services. Plombon Funeral Service, Gilman, is serving the family.
- Rusk County News August 27, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-18 In Rusk County news this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:15 PM Saturday night reporting a one car rollover on Homestead Road near Ellingson Avenue. According to the report, the caller advised the driver was bleeding from the head. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the […]
- Garage Sale August 27, 2018Garage and Shop Sale – Friday and Saturday Aug. 31 and Sept 1 from 9-3. From Bruce 7 miles South on Highway 40 to Hutchinson Road West 1 mile. From Bruce 4 miles West on Highway 8 to South Hutchinson Road 4 miles to N2359 Buena Vista Road, follow signs. Shop equipment, tools, large gas […]