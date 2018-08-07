Dale William Wood – age 60, passed away Tuesday, July 24th.

Survivors include his siblings, Linda Izdepski of Conrath, Diane (Darrel) Gago of Tony, Allen (Karen) Wood of Curtiss, Debbie (Jay) Sands of Ojibwa, Pat (Nora) Wood of Eau Claire, and Kurt Wood of Gilman, and 8 nephews, 11 nieces, 10 great-nephews, 12 great-nieces, and many cousins.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman, with Fr. Lourdu Raju officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Donald Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until time of service Saturday at the church.