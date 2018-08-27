Blanch Rosolowski
Blanch Rosolowski, 93, died on Saturday, Aug. 25th, at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 3 children, Bonnie Tatro, Tom Rosolowski and Annette Duchnowski, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Pat Roberts of Federal Way, WA., and Priscilla VanHeesch of Oak Creek, 3 brothers, Ed Bloomer of Mountain Grove, MO, Dan Bloomer of Bella Vista, AR., and Ray Bloomer of Merrill., numerous extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Blanche Rosolowski will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 31, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Dave Oberts and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Blanche’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
