Augusta W. Bauer
Augusta W. Bauer, 100 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, August 7, at the Cottage Wood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN. She is survived by her 5 children, Christine, William II, Mark, Timothy and Catherine, 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life for Augusta Bauer will be on Saturday, August 25th at 11 AM at the Congregation UCC Church in Ladysmith with Pastor David Bowles officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Power House Youth Center, The Light House Homeless Shelters, or Hope Lutheran Food Pantry. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
