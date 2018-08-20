Adam D. Knowlton, 35 of Hawkins, died Sunday, August 12th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by two daughters, Hallow of DeForest, WI., Harper of Ladysmith, his wife Kristi Broer of Huron, SD., his mother Mary Knowlton of Hawkins, his brother Joseph Knowlton of Crivitz, WI., his sisters, Ann & Seidel of Huron, SD., Tina Davis of Hawkins, half-sisters, Gail Knowlton of Sioux Falls, SD., Kim Knowlton-Mullenburg of Alexandria, SD., 10 nephews, six nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 2 PM at the Ladysmith Care Community in the Cameo Room. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.