Adam D. Knowlton
Adam D. Knowlton, 35 of Hawkins, died Sunday, August 12th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by two daughters, Hallow of DeForest, WI., Harper of Ladysmith, his wife Kristi Broer of Huron, SD., his mother Mary Knowlton of Hawkins, his brother Joseph Knowlton of Crivitz, WI., his sisters, Ann & Seidel of Huron, SD., Tina Davis of Hawkins, half-sisters, Gail Knowlton of Sioux Falls, SD., Kim Knowlton-Mullenburg of Alexandria, SD., 10 nephews, six nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 2 PM at the Ladysmith Care Community in the Cameo Room. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- Garage Sale August 20, 2018Garage Sale – Saturday, August 25th, 9-6 PM. W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Lot for Everyone!! Household, antique bowls, Kurig, new instant pot, antique grain bucket, wardrobe, home décor, remodeling left overs, lots of misc…
- Rusk County News August 20, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18 In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an […]