WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-15-18
The only contested race just for Rusk County in the Partisan Primary Election on Tuesday was for Rusk County Sheriff in the Republican Primary. The unofficial totals from Tuesday had the Incumbent Sheriff, Jeffery Wallace with 1,345 votes, a write in candidate, Marc Egle with 438 votes and David Hibbard with 396 votes.
For U.S Senate in the Republican Primary in Rusk County, Kevin Nicholson had 1,029 votes, Leah Vukmir, 544 votes, George Lucia 181 votes, Griffin Jones had 79 votes and Charles Barman had 71 votes. Leah Vukmir won the state election in the Republican Primary and will face Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the General Election.
For Governor in the Democratic Primary in Rusk County, the vote was Tony Evers 567, Kathleen Vinehout 127, Mike McAbe had 78 votes, Matt Flynn 73, Mahlon Mitchell had 37 votes, Kelda Roys 32, Andy Gronik 22, Dana Wachs had 17, Paul Soglin 14 and Josh Pade 5 votes. Tony Evers won the state election for the Democratic Primary and will face Republican Incumbent Governor Scott Walker in the November 6th General election.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary that saw hotly contested races among both Democrats and Republicans is the highest since 2002.
Based on official results, turnout in Tuesday’s election was nearly 22.1 percent. That is the highest since 22.5 percent in 2002. That year featured a multi-candidate primary for governor on the Democratic side won by Jim Doyle, while then Gov. Scott McCallum faced nominal Republican opposition.
This year’s primary had eight Democrats running for governor, the most in Wisconsin history. State Superintendent Tony Evers won by a wide margin.
There was also a Republican primary for U.S. Senate which state Sen. Leah Vukmir won by about 6 points over Kevin Nicholson.
In total, nearly 994,000 people voted in the primary out of roughly 4.5 million voting-age adults.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is proposing new tax credits in the wake of Tony Evers winning the Democratic nomination for governor.
Walker unveiled outlines of proposals and a new ad on Wednesday morning, the day after the primary. Walker is seeking a third term.
Walker is calling for a new $5,000 credit over five years for college graduates who live and work in Wisconsin as a way to reduce college loan debt. He’s already called for extending a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze for four more years.
He’s also proposing a tax credit program to help senior citizens afford to live in their homes. He did not immediately release details of what that would cost. Walker also wants to expand apprenticeships available to middle school students.
Walker says he will also propose a tax credit designed to lower child care costs and continue a back-to-school sales tax holiday.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) –Tony Evers will try to capitalize on his even-keeled demeanor and background in education as a former teacher, superintendent and now state schools chief to do something no Democrat has been able to achieve in 28 years — beat Scott Walker.
Walker has not lost an election in Wisconsin since his first run for the state Assembly as a 22-year-old in 1990. He’s been in elected office since 1993.
Democrats are optimistic this year represents the best shot they’ve ever had at taking out Walker as polls show a favorable climate.
In other news in Rusk County, just before 10 AM Tuesday, a male subject came to the LEC to report a theft. The complainant advised to Rusk County authorities that two tree stands were missing from his property located on Town Line Road, Glen Flora.
Tuesday evening at about 7:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an accident on Flambeau Road, near County Highway I, Ladysmith. According to the report, the male driver of a Black VW Jetta reportedly was in the ditch currently upside down. The driver reportedly went to swerve to avoid a turkey. There was no injury and no debris on the road and the turkey was missed.
