Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>2018 All-Stars: Cain, Yelich, Hader Chosen

(New York, NY) — Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, and Josh Hader have all been named to the 2018 National League All-Star team, based on votes from the players. There could be a fourth Milwaukee Brewer playing in the mid-summer classic July 17th. Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar is one of five players in the “Final Vote” competition, along with Dodger first baseman Max Muncy, St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter, San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt, and Washington shortstop Trea Turner. This is the first time in the big game for all of the Brewers but Cain. He made it while playing for Kansas City in 2016. Three days of all-star activities start next Sunday at Nationals Park in Washington, D-C.

>>Aguilar Hits A Pair, Leads Brewers To 10-3 Pasting Of Atlanta

(Milwaukee, WI) — First baseman Jesus Aguilar hit two home runs and had four runs batted in as the Milwaukee Brewers thrashed Atlanta Sunday by a 10-3 score. Hernan Perez also homered with two men on base to keep the Brewers a game-and-a-half ahead of the Chicago Cubs. Starting pitcher Junior Guerra picked up his sixth win by holding the Braves to one run in six innings. Milwaukee won six-out-of-seven games on the homestand. Before the game outfielder Lorenzo Cain was activated from the disabled list and outfielder Ryan Braun were put on the D-L. The team made a total of eight roster moves. Chase Anderson starts for Milwaukee tonight in Miami.

>>Bucks Sign C Brook Lopez

(Milwaukee, WI) — Multiple sources are reporting the Milwaukee Bucks have signed seven-foot center Brook Lopez to a one-year contract. The 30-year-old averaged 13 points-a-game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. During his nine seasons with the Nets he averaged 18-point-six points and seven rebounds-a-game. The Bucks still have some decisions to make. Guard Brandon Jennings’ two-point-two-million dollar contract becomes guaranteed August 1st and restricted free agent forward Jabari Parker still isn’t signed.

>>University Of Wisconsin Wrestler Dies In Car Accident

(Madison, WI) — Members of the University of Wisconsin wrestling team are dealing with the untimely death of a teammate. Twenty-one-year-old Eli Stickley died in a car accident last week. Stickley was an Academic All-American and an N-C-A-A qualifier. The Illinois State Police report Stickley was driving Thursday night when his pickup went out of control and crashed on Interstate 74. Team members were on a break and not due to return to Madison until this week.