Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Chacin Settles Down After Rough 1st Inning, Pitches Brewers To 7-2 Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — Three batters into Thursday night’s game against Atlanta, the Milwaukee Brewers were trailing 2-0. Good times for the Braves didn’t last much longer. Starter Jhoulys Chacin slammed the door, allowing just three hits over his seven innings on the mound while Milwaukee roared back for a 7-2 win. Hernan Perez was three-for-four with a home run and two runs batted in. Dan Jennings pitched the final two innings to earn his first save. The Brewers move a game-and-a-half ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the Central Division standings. Rookie Freddy Peralta starts tonight’s home game against the Braves as Milwaukee tries to extend its winning streak to five-in-a-row.

>>Milwaukee Bucks Rookies Kick Off NBA Summer League Play

(Las Vegas, NV) — Friday is a busy day in the N-B-A. The Milwaukee Bucks are among 30 teams playing in the Las Vegas N-B-A Summer League on the first night of action. Young players for the Bucks will be taking on Detroit at Cox Pavilion. The league’s free-agency moratorium period ends this morning, meaning teams and players can finalize any oral agreements they have made in the last week. Milwaukee will sign forward Ersan Ilyasova to a three-year deal worth an estimated 21-million dollars. It still isn’t clear what happens with forward Jabari Parker. Only the Hawks, Bulls and Kings have enough cap space to sign him, but the Kings are already out of the bidding and it’s not clear how interested Chicago is.

>>Brewers Sign 1st-Round Draft Pick Turang As Time Runs Out

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first-round draft pick Brice Turang, according to a Tweet from the player. The terms of his bonus aren’t known, but the number-21 slot had a value of a little over three-million dollars. Turang is an 18-year-old high school shortstop out of California. He had committed to play college ball at Louisiana State, but he has decided to move forward on a professional career. Scouts say he has a lot of speed and could be a top-flight defender, but there are questions about his bat.

>>Badgers Football Tickets Go On Sale Friday

(Madison, WI) — Season tickets for Wisconsin Badgers football go on sale today (Friday) at 8:30 A-M. A limited number of general public season tickets are available for games at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans can make their purchases online at UWBadgers-dot-com, or can call the athletic ticket office at 1-800-GO-BADGERS. Season tickets are being sold for 378-dollars, a savings of 130-dollars over single-game prices. Away game tickets for Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue are on sale now. Games at Iowa and Michigan are already sold out.