Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Rookie’s 1st MLB Hit Is Game-Winner For Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — The first career hit for Milwaukee rookie Nate Orf was a game-winning home run against the Twins Wednesday. Milwaukee won the game at Miller Park 3-2. A homer-saving catch by outfielder Keon Broxton was just as important as the Brewers completed the three-game sweep. Travis Shaw and Brad Miller also hit homers for Milwaukee. Jeremy Jeffress picked up his sixth win in relief. The Brewers send right-hander Jhoulys Chacin to the mound to start Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against Atlanta.

>>UW-Stevens Point’s New FB Coach Has History With Pointers

(Stevens Point, WI) — Former offensive coordinator Greg Breitbach is returning to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to be the head football coach. Breitbach was an assistant with the Pointers for four seasons from 2003-to-2006. He has been coaching Division Two Millersville University for the last five years. During his college playing career, Breitbach was a quarterback for Montana Western and Dickinson State.

>>Davante Adams: Rookie WR Moore Offers Great Potential

(Green Bay, WI) — He’s been a standout so far and Davante Adams says he’s expecting big things from rookie wide receiver J’Mon Moore. The veteran Adams and Moore have lockers next to each other. Moore can start living up to that potential when training camp opens three weeks from today. He made the strongest impression during organized team activities, but other rookies were also impressive. Moore’s combination of speed and size seems to set him apart.

>>Rumor Proven True: Antetokounmpo Is Cover Athlete For NBA 2K19

(Milwaukee, WI) — All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the first international player to be featured on the cover of the N-B-A 2-K-19 standard edition video game. He’s also the first Milwaukee Bucks to earn the position. N-B-A insiders had released the information last month. The game will become available to the public September 11th. A press release quotes the Bucks star as saying being on the cover “is a dream come true.”