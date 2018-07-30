Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Thames’ Big Fly Provides Margin In 5-2 Brewers Win At Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) — Eric Thames hit his 14th home run in the third inning with two on, powering the Milwaukee Brewers past Los Angeles Monday night 5-2. Four Milwaukee relievers held the Dodgers to one run on two hits over the last five innings of the game. Josh Hader qualified for his fourth victory. The game was delayed for 23 minutes when the power went out between the first and second innings. Milwaukee has won 16-out-of-21 games against the National League West. Wade Miley starts for the Brewers tonight. Milwaukee is one game behind the Cubs in the Central Division standings.

>>First Week Of Practice Leaves Several Packers Limping

(Green Bay, WI) — Four Green Bay Packers have been bitten by the injury bug in the first few team practices. Running back Aaron Jones is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury dating back to last week. Linebacker Jake Ryan and defensive back Kentrell Brice had to be helped off the field Monday. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels left Ray Nitschke Field under his own power — but limping. The team hasn’t released a formal assessment of the injuries so far, but the players are expected to be back soon.

>>Streaking Yelich Named NL Player Of The Week

(Milwaukee, WI) — Nothing like a .517 batting average to earn you the title of National League Player of the Week. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich also hit three home runs and drove in 10. The trade which brought the left-handed swinging outfielder to Milwaukee has been earning praise for general manager David Stearns all season. Reliever Joakim Soria and Mike Moustakas joined the team in the last week or so and most major league baseball observers expect Stearns to trade for a starting pitcher or catcher before today’s (Tuesday’s) deadline.

>>Raiders QB Carr Happy Jordy Nelson’s On His Team

(Oakland, CA) — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can’t believe the Packers let Jordy Nelson go. The veteran receiver signed a two-year, 14-million dollar deal with Oakland shortly after he was given his walking papers. Carr tells reporters he “can’t say enough good things” about his new passing target. Raiders head coach John Gruden is just as happy, saying Nelson “can still run,” and has the ability to complete any route the coaches draw up.