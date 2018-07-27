Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Giants Build Big Lead, Cruise To 8-5 Win Over Milwaukee

(San Francisco, CA) — The San Francisco Giants ended a four-game losing streak while salvaging the final game of a weekend series against Milwaukee Sunday by an 8-5 score. The Brewers got home runs from Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez, and Travis Shaw. The big blow for the Giants was a three-run double by catcher Buster Posey after losing pitcher Junior Guerra had walked the bases full. They pulled it off without future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy, who left the team to attend Sunday’s ceremony at the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rookie Freddy Peralta is scheduled to start tonight’s (Monday’s) road game against the Dodgers. The Brewers trail first-place Chicago by a game-and-a-half.

>>Packers In Pads, Players Square Off

(Green Bay, WI) — New Packers tight end Jimmy Graham says it’s just part of getting ready for the season. On the first day the team practiced in pads, Graham and safety Josh Jones had to be separated by a coach before they started throwing punches. Graham ran a fade route and Jones broke up the pass, but Graham immediately complained his facemask had been grabbed. Jones told him to “shut up,” several times, according to witnesses. Jones says it shows the passion he and Graham have for the game.

>>Former Brewer Hoffman Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

(Cooperstown, NY) — Former Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday. Hoffman started his professional career as a shortstop but switched to pitching when he failed to hit. Although not a hard-thrower, Hoffman saved a record 601 games in 18 seasons. He started with the San Diego Padres and spent most of his career there, before finishing with Milwaukee. Only one major league closer, former Yankee Mariano Rivera, has saved more games. Inducted with Hoffman were Larry Wayne Jones Junior, Jim Thome (TOE may), Vladimir Guerrero, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell.

>>Stricker Fades At RBC Open

(Oakville, ON) — Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker faded over the weekend, finishing 50th in the R-B-C Canadian Open in Ontario. Stricker was 23rd after the first two rounds at seven-under-par, but he was only able to knock one more stroke off par the rest of the way. The Madison veteran finished 15 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.