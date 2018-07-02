Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Win On Bases-Loaded Walk In 10th Inning

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee shortstop Brad Miller drew a 10th-inning walk with the bases loaded to give the Brewers at 6-5 win over Minnesota Monday night. The Twins had scored the first five runs of the ballgame, including the third grand slam given up by Milwaukee pitching in the last three games. Manager Craig Counsell gave a lot of credit to his bullpen for producing five shutout innings. Manny Pina contributed his sixth home run of the season while the Brewers were wiping out the Minnesota lead. Closer Corey Knebel picked up his second victory. Right-hander Junior Guerra starts tonight’s (Tuesday’s) second game of the three-game series at Miller Park.

>>Bucks’ Thon Maker Involved In Rumble At FIBA World Cup Game

(Bulacan, PH) — When members of his Australian team started fighting with their opponents from the Philippines, Bucks center Thon Maker rushed to the rescue. Australia was leading 79-48 in the F-I-B-A World Cup qualifying game Monday when elbows started flying and both teams ran onto the court. Maker seemed to be trying to break things up when he was punched in the back of the head. He kicked at Bill Romeo of the Philippines – and missed. Maker was one of 13 players ejected and the game had to be stopped when fouls left just one player on the court for the Philippines. Australia was the winner by an 89-53 score. No injuries were reported.

>>Packers RB Jones Bulks Up For Better Sophomore NFL Season

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers running back Aaron Jones feels he’s added lower body strength without sacrificing his burst after his off-season workouts. He showed flashes of great ability during his rookie N-F-L season in Green Bay, but was sidelined by injuries more than once. Jones decided he needed to develop the lower part of his body to withstand the punishment of a 16-game pro season. Spending hours in the team’s weight room, the second-year back says he is bigger so he can hold his ground without getting hurt as much. At the same time, Jones and his coaches are hoping he retains the explosive ability which let him average five-and-a-half yards-a-carry during his rookie season.

>>Badgers Confirm DE Rand Will Miss Season

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers will score a lot of points next fall, but will they be able to stop opponents? The traditionally-stiff Badger defense will be challenged. An Achilles injury suffered by junior Garrett Rand means one of the few experienced defensive linemen on the Wisconsin team won’t play a snap this coming season and U-W was already thin on that side of the ball. Defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield says we’ll get to know players like Kraig Howe, David Pfaff, Aaron Vopal and Keldric Preston. All have been in Madison for at least a season but without much playing time. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonard needs them to step up. It helps that sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk is recovering from his knee injury faster than expected.