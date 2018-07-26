Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Score Late, Hold Off San Francisco In 7-5 Victory

(San Francisco, CA) — The Milwaukee Brewers broke open a 2-2 pitchers duel with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth on the way to a 7-5 victory at San Francisco. The teams combined for eight runs in the last two innings. Josh Hader weathered some boos from the crowd for his controversial tweets which came to light last week, but he picked up his third victory by retiring four straight. Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw had home runs for Milwaukee. Corey Knebel gave up a pair of runs but grabbed his 13th save. The Brewers kept pace with first-place Chicago. Shortstop Orlando Arcia got a start after his promotion from a minor league stint. Chase Anderson seeks his seventh win when he starts tonight’s game against the Giants.

>>Bucks New Arena Will Be Called Fiserv Forum

(Milwaukee, WI) — The new 524-million dollar arena for the Milwaukee Bucks will be called the Fiserv Forum. The Brookfield-based financial services company and the team announced they have signed a 25-year agreement Thursday. Signs were being attached to the building yesterday afternoon. Construction of the building in Milwaukee is nearly complete and it is scheduled to open next month. Fiserve has about 900 employees at its corporate headquarters in suburban Milwaukee.

>>Bucks Bolster Bullpen By Trading For Soria

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are still searching for a starting pitcher — or two, but they beefed up the bullpen Thursday. Milwaukee worked a deal with the Chicago White Sox to obtain 34-year-old reliever Joakim Soria. The 11-year veteran was serving as the American League team’s closer with 40 appearances, 16 saves and a two-point-56 earned run average. Soria has fanned 49 batters in just under 39 innings of work. The Brewers gave up minor league pitchers Kodi Medeiros and Wilber Perez.

>>McCarthy: Expects RT Bulaga To Be Ready To Go In Regular Season

(Green Bay, WI) — Even though he’s on the physically unable to play list, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he expects his starting right tackle to be in the lineup when the regular season gets underway. Bryan Bulaga was placed on the PUP list Wednesday while he recovers from a knee injury. To be ready for the regular season, the 29-year-old offensive lineman probably has to start practicing some time in the next three weeks. Bulaga is a standout and the Packers haven’t been able to replace him when he’s hurt. The team would greatly benefit if he’s anywhere near his previous performance level.