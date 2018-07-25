Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Blanked For 8 Innings By Losing-est Pitcher In NL

(Milwaukee, WI) — Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark shutout Milwaukee for eight innings in a 7-3 victory Wednesday afternoon. Roark improved his record to 4-12, although the 12 losses are the most by any National League pitcher. Pinch-hitter Hernan Perez belted a three-run homer in the ninth, but the Brewers still lost for the 11th time in the last 16 games. Combined with a Chicago victory, Milwaukee is two-and-a-half games back in the N-L Central Division standings. Rookie Freddy Peralta took the loss after giving up seven runs in six innings. Wade Miley will try for his second victory when he starts tonight’s (Thursday’s) game at San Francisco.

>>Packers Place 2 Starters On PUP List As Training Camp Gets Underway

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers start training camp practices today (Thursday) with two starters already sidelined. Both outside linebacker Nick Perry and right tackle Bryan Bulaga have been placed on the physically unable to perform — or, PUP list. Perry is dealing with an ankle injury but should be okay by the start of the season. Bulaga is recovering from a knee injury. His situation is more uncertain and it isn’t clear when he might be able to return. Players arrived Wednesday to take their physical examinations.

>>UW Basketball Plays Stanford In Bahamas Tournament In November

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers will open the “Battle 4 Atlantis” basketball tournament in the Bahamas next November with a game against Stanford. The three-day tournament tips off November 21st. The Badgers will take on either Florida or Oklahoma on the second day. Eight teams are signed up. Stanford went 19-16 last season, but the Cardinal’s top scorer, Reid Travis, has left for Kentucky as a graduate transfer. The Badgers return their top eight scorers from a team that went 15-18.

>>Brewers: Davies’ Return Delayed By Ongoing Back Issues

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers won’t get right-handed starting pitcher Zach Davies back as soon as they had hoped. The bad news comes just days after lefty Brent Suter was lost for the rest of the season. Davies won 17 games last year. He went on the disabled list in late May with shoulder pain, but during the rehab, he developed some tightness in his lower back. Davies was scheduled to pitch Friday night but was shut down instead when the back problem returned. An M-R-I will be done to try to find the cause of his continued stiffness.